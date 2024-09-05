Two detained in connection with ‘contract for killing journalist’

The police have arrested two individuals in connection with a video threatening the life of journalist Murat Ağırel.

The General Directorate of Security announced the arrests, stating that the masked man in the video, identified as O.Ö., and the person who recorded the video, Y.K., were apprehended in İzmir. Three handguns and a quantity of narcotics were also seized during the operation.

According to the statemnt, O.Ö. has a record of 12 previous offenses, while Y.K. has a record of two offenses.

Meanwhile, Mahsun Kuruçay, the alleged organized crime leader accused of planning to kill Ağırel, has denied any involvement. In a statement, Kuruçay said, "There has been a misunderstanding as a result of the news about me in the media. The person Ağırel refers to as 'I spoke to my hitman' is not me. I have not and will not engage in hitman activities."

The incident unfolded on Sep 3, when Ağırel shared a video he received featuring a masked individual threatening his life. The video claimed that a contract had been put out on Ağırel and an execution order had been issued. The masked person mentioned a "botoxed president" and stated that this person had ordered Ağırel's assassination.

It was alleged that the "botoxed president" referred to in the video was Mahsun Kuruçay, who had allegedly accepted the contract to kill Ağırel. Ağırel claimed that the individuals who made the video were from the "Sevenler" gang (Lovers Group), and that this group was in conflict with the “Mahsun's Gang.” (VK)