Two DEM members detained in Urfa raids

The police in Urfa conducted a series of house raids this morning, resulting in the detention of Muhsin Aydoğdu, a council member of the People’s Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, along with a member of the party’s Youth Council.

The police operation, which has been reported as part of an ongoing investigation, has been shrouded in secrecy, with officials citing confidentiality as the reason for withholding information from Aydoğdu’s family.

According to reports, the police also confiscated mobile phones belonging to Aydoğdu’s parents during the raids. Both Aydoğdu and the unidentified Youth Council member have been taken to the Şanlıurfa Provincial Security Directorate for further questioning. (TY/VK)