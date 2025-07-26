Two conscripts die of dehydration in southern Turkey amid heatwave

Two conscripts in the southern province of Hatay have died from dehydration during basic training, the National Defense Ministry has announced. Five others were hospitalized with high fevers.

The incident occurred on Jul 25 at the İskenderun Naval Infantry Training Battalion, with seven soldiers hospitalized due to high fever, according to the ministry statement.

Despite medical efforts, two of the soldiers, Private Hayrullah Halit Karaman and Logistics Private Semih Erdoğan, could not be saved, the statement said.

An initial autopsy report determined that “the cause of death was multiple organ failure due to excessive fluid loss linked to elevated sodium levels in the blood.”

The remaining five hospitalized soldiers are reportedly in stable condition, with their health described as “generally good.”

The ministry noted that an administrative investigation has been launched into the incident.

The fatalities come as Turkey experiences an intense heatwave affecting much of the country. (Mİ/VK)