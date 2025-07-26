TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 26 July 2025 15:35
 ~ Modified On: 26 July 2025 15:45
1 min Read

Two conscripts die of dehydration in southern Turkey amid heatwave

Seven soldiers receiving basic training were hospitalized due to high fever.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Two conscripts die of dehydration in southern Turkey amid heatwave
An oath-taking ceremony at the battalion command (AA/file)

Two conscripts in the southern province of Hatay have died from dehydration during basic training, the National Defense Ministry  has announced. Five others were hospitalized with high fevers.

The incident occurred on Jul 25 at the İskenderun Naval Infantry Training Battalion, with seven soldiers hospitalized due to high fever, according to the ministry statement.

Despite medical efforts, two of the soldiers, Private Hayrullah Halit Karaman and Logistics Private Semih Erdoğan, could not be saved, the statement said.

An initial autopsy report determined that “the cause of death was multiple organ failure due to excessive fluid loss linked to elevated sodium levels in the blood.”

The remaining five hospitalized soldiers are reportedly in stable condition, with their health described as “generally good.”

The ministry noted that an administrative investigation has been launched into the incident.

The fatalities come as Turkey experiences an intense heatwave affecting much of the country. (Mİ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
soldiers
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top