Two child workers killed in construction collapse in Urfa

Two underage workers lost their lives when the ceiling and moldings of a single-story building under construction collapsed yesterday in the Haliliye district in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Turkey. The cause of the collapse remains unknown.

Five workers were trapped under the debris of concrete and iron. Rescue teams arrived at the scene following calls from local residents. Initial aid was provided by people nearby, and rescue teams later pulled the injured workers from the rubble.

The workers were transported by ambulance to Mehmet Akif İnan Training and Research Hospital. Two of them, 15-year-old Sedat Kurt and 16-year-old Yakup Güneş, were pronounced dead.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

According to data from the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG), at least 81 child workers have died in work-related incidents in Turkey so far this year. (NÖ/VK)