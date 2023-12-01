Twenty-two arrested following raids in Bitlis, Van

In the aftermath of the house raids conducted on November 28 in the districts of Hizan and Tatvan in Bitlis, as well as in Van, 22 out of the 43 individuals taken into custody have been formally arrested.

According to reports from the Mazopotamya Agency, seven of the 43 detainees, accused of "membership in a terrorist organization" and "aiding the organization," were released on November 29.

Yesterday (November 30), following the completion of their statements at the police and gendarmerie, the remaining 27 individuals were brought to the Bitlis Courthouse during the night.

Those whose statements were concluded were referred to the Peace Criminal Judgeship with a request for their arrest. After the completion of the interrogation process, 22 individuals were arrested, while five were released.

At least 16 individuals, who have also been taken to the courthouse, are still undergoing the process of providing their statements. (TY/VK)