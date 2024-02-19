TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 February 2024 15:36
 ~ Modified On: 19 February 2024 15:51
1 min Read

Twenty three people from 12 countries with search warrants detained in operations

Interior Minister Yerlikaya announced that operations were carried out in 6 provinces against 23 individuals with search warrants in Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, South Korea, Iraq, Iran, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Jordan.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on his social media account that operations under the name "Cage-43" were conducted in 6 provinces, namely Ankara, Antalya, Bursa, İstanbul, İzmir, and Van, by Provincial Security Directorates.

Yerlikaya reported that all 23 suspects who were the subject of Interpol's Red Bulletin, Green Bulletin, and diffusion message search records in 12 countries, including Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, South Korea, Iraq, Iran, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Jordan, have been captured in the operations.

Minister Yerlikaya commended the police teams who conducted the operation, stating that it was determined that the apprehended suspects had search records for crimes such as "murder, terrorism, fraud, abuse of trust, money laundering, membership in criminal organizations, drug trafficking, smuggling."

"Difusion message" refers to a letter sent by a country to other countries in urgent situations before the issuance of a Red Notice request from Interpol regarding a wanted suspect.

   (AS/PE)

related news
Wanted with a red notice, Eric Schroeder apprehended in İstanbul
27 December 2023
/haber/wanted-with-a-red-notice-eric-schroeder-apprehended-in-istanbul-289831
Three leaders of criminal organizations detained in Turkey
19 December 2023
/haber/three-leaders-of-criminal-organizations-detained-in-turkey-289495
Interpol suspect captured in İstanbul for drug financing
13 December 2023
/haber/interpol-suspect-captured-in-istanbul-for-drug-financing-289247
