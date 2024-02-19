Twenty three people from 12 countries with search warrants detained in operations

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on his social media account that operations under the name "Cage-43" were conducted in 6 provinces, namely Ankara, Antalya, Bursa, İstanbul, İzmir, and Van, by Provincial Security Directorates.

Yerlikaya reported that all 23 suspects who were the subject of Interpol's Red Bulletin, Green Bulletin, and diffusion message search records in 12 countries, including Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, South Korea, Iraq, Iran, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Jordan, have been captured in the operations.

Minister Yerlikaya commended the police teams who conducted the operation, stating that it was determined that the apprehended suspects had search records for crimes such as "murder, terrorism, fraud, abuse of trust, money laundering, membership in criminal organizations, drug trafficking, smuggling."

"Difusion message" refers to a letter sent by a country to other countries in urgent situations before the issuance of a Red Notice request from Interpol regarding a wanted suspect.

(AS/PE)