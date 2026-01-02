TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 02.01.2026 14:01 2 January 2026 14:01
 ~  MO: Modified On: 02.01.2026 14:26 2 January 2026 14:26
Read Read:  2 minute

Twenty-six ISIS suspects arrested after deadly clash in Yalova

Three police officers were killed during a raid on an ISIS cell.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Twenty-six ISIS suspects arrested after deadly clash in Yalova
AA

A court in Yalova has formally arrested 26 suspects with alleged links to ISIS following a deadly shootout during a raid on Dec 29 raid that left three police officers dead.

Forty-two people were detained during simultaneous raids across the city in response to the incident, where militants responded to the police operation with fire. Three officers and six militants were killed in the clash that followed. Eight other officers and one neighborhood guard were injured. The operation targeted a suspected ISIS cell in a residential building in the rural neighborhood of İsmet Paşa.

Militants refused to evacuate women and children

The Interior Ministry stated that six ISIS members were killed in the exchange of fire. Five women and six children who were inside the house were safely evacuated.

According to the ministry, the operation lasted over seven hours as the suspects refused to allow the evacuation of the women and children.

A video that widely circulated on social media showed an officer asking a militant to release women and children as "you have no way out of here," but the militant refuses.

After processing at the police station and judicial review at Yalova Courthouse, 26 of the 42 detained individuals were formally arrested today. Sixteen others were released under judicial control.

The Dec 29 operation was part of a broader nationwide effort to disrupt alleged ISIS plans for attacks in multiple provinces ahead of the New Year. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
isis
related news
Three officers, six suspects killed during raid on ISIS cell in Turkey's northwest
29 December 2025
/haber/three-officers-six-suspects-killed-during-raid-on-isis-cell-in-turkey-s-northwest-315019
Report: ISIS planning attacks on New Year's Eve in İstanbul, Ankara
23 December 2025
/haber/report-isis-planning-attacks-on-new-year-s-eve-in-istanbul-ankara-314824
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Three officers, six suspects killed during raid on ISIS cell in Turkey's northwest
29 December 2025
/haber/three-officers-six-suspects-killed-during-raid-on-isis-cell-in-turkey-s-northwest-315019
Report: ISIS planning attacks on New Year's Eve in İstanbul, Ankara
23 December 2025
/haber/report-isis-planning-attacks-on-new-year-s-eve-in-istanbul-ankara-314824
Back to Top