Twenty-nine workers killed in fire during renovation work at İstanbul nightclub

In İstanbul's Beşiktaş district, a fire broke out yesterday in the basement and ground floors of a 16-story building on Gayrettepe Yıldız Posta Street, which were used as a club.

The İstanbul Governor's Office announced that 29 people lost their lives in the fire, with one person still undergoing treatment.

Firefighting teams responded to the incident with 31 vehicles and 86 personnel.

According to a statement from the İstanbul Governor's Office, the fire broke out in an entertainment center operating on the basement and ground floors of the 16-story building on Gündoğdu Street in Gayrettepe neighborhood at 12:47.

The statement indicated that upon notification, a large number of firefighting and health teams were dispatched to the scene, stating, "29 people lost their lives in the incident. Work by teams at the scene of the incident is ongoing."

The Governor's Office announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

While site inspections and evidence collection continue, a three-person expert team, including occupational safety and fire experts, is conducting work related to the cause of the fire.

İstanbul Governor Davut Gül stated that renovations were underway in the building where the fire broke out, saying, "Due to the renovations, employees lost their lives and were injured."

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that 3 prosecutors have been assigned to the fire in İstanbul, saying, "Arrest warrants have been issued for a total of 6 suspects, including 3 individuals responsible for the workplace, as well as the responsible manager and the person in charge of renovations."

Those individuals were eventually detained. (AÖ/VK)