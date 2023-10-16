'TV series produced in Turkey sold in foreign markets even before they are broadcast'

Şekib Avdagiç, President of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has spoken at the opening of the television and production industry fair MIPCOM in Cannes, France and said that Turkish-produced series have become a center of attention for 108 countries in Cannes.

Avdagiç informed that agreements for the sale of Turkish series to foreign markets have already started to be signed at MIPCOM. He stated that a total of 34 firms from Turkey, including 20 through the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce's national participation organization, are participating in the 2023 MIPCOM Fair. The event is hosting 2,600 producers, 3,100 content buyers, and 11,000 visitors.

Avdagiç also emphasized the significance of the participation of the İTO in TV content industry fairs and noted that they have participated in events such as MIPTV and MIPCOM in France, Content Americas in the United States, NATPE Budapest in Hungary, Dubai International Content Market in the United Arab Emirates, and ATF Asia TV Forum and Market in Singapore.

Avdagiç highlighted that Turkish series, known for their themes of "excitement," "love," and "drama," have celebrated their 17th year in the Middle East and Gulf countries and their 10th year in Latin America. These series have made a significant impact and are highly sought after, often attracting attention even before production.

Avdagiç further discussed the success of the Turkish television series industry, attributing it to the emotional depth and relatability portrayed in the shows. He praised the talent of Turkish actors and emphasized that their success is rooted in the quality of production and the ability to convey emotions effectively. Turkish series resonate with both the domestic and international audience, reflecting the shared emotions of people worldwide, he argued.

He concluded by stating that Turkish series have been an ongoing and captivating adventure for 17 years, and the impact extends beyond just the export earnings, likely reaching into billions of dollars. This is due to existing contracts and the nature of the industry, with deals sometimes remaining undisclosed. Turkish series are not only broadcast on traditional TV channels but also on local and international digital platforms, including YouTube and various websites. Notably, a single episode of a popular Turkish series can generate over 600,000 dollars in global revenue.

Avdagiç also mentioned that Turkish series are watched with Turkish audio but foreign-language subtitles in the respective countries.

According to a report by PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), global entertainment and media revenue reached 2.32 trillion dollars in 2022. The chamber president noted that the revenue generated by digital platforms is expected to exceed 231 billion dollars by 2027, with an annual average growth rate of approximately 10% worldwide. (AÖ/PE)