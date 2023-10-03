TV channel ends political commentary program following investigation

Cafer Mahiroğlu, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Halk TV, announced their decision to end the Medya Mahallesi program by journalist Ayşenur Arslan following the announcement of the investigation by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) into the Medya Mahallesi program and the TV channel.

Mahiroğlu made the following statement on his social media account: "As Halk TV, we attach great importance to pluralism for the establishment of democracy in our country. We have not stepped back from reflecting different voices and opposition stances on our screen, despite paying many costs and facing all kinds of penalties and pressures. Halk TV is an indispensable lifeline for the development of democracy in our country. Our only red line in this regard is the indivisible integrity of the Turkish Republic established by our great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms. Halk TV stands unconditionally with our security forces in their fight against terrorism in this context. Although terrorism was condemned in the same program, the unfortunate words spoken live in the Medya Mahallesi program aired yesterday go beyond the limits of Halk TV's stance and perspective. Therefore, we announce with regret that we have decided to end the program."

Investigation by RTÜK

Ebubekir Şahin, the President of RTÜK, had previously announced that an investigation had been initiated against journalist Ayşenur Arslan and Halk TV due to their comments about the attack on the General Directorate of Security.

RTÜK President Şahin, in a statement made on his social media account this morning, said, "We cannot tolerate this immoral, terrorist-loving mentality and these monstrous comments on the screens. We, like our entire nation, are also against this perverted mentality that almost regrets the prevention of a possible massacre thanks to the reflexes and early intervention of our heroic police. Necessary investigations have been immediately launched into Halk TV, where these sick words were broadcast, and the relevant person we respectfully announce to the public."

Investigation by the prosecutor

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office also announced that an investigation had been launched against journalist Arslan.

In the statement made by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was stated, "An investigation has been initiated for 'making propaganda for a terrorist organization' and 'praising the crime and the criminal' regarding the statements made by Ayşenur Arslan on October 1 about the attack carried out by the separatist terrorist organization PKK in front of the General Directorate of Security."

What did Ayşenur Arslan say?

In yesterday's (October 2) Medya Mahallesi program, Arslan made the following comments regarding the Ankara attack:

"The person who is said to have blown himself up may not have known that there was a remote-controlled explosive on the terrorist or in the car. Because it's so meaningless to come and do nothing and to die. If you ask me, it is not reasonable, because he blew himself up for no apparent reason. But, of course, this is one of the things that are difficult to understand for me, otherwise I cannot make any claims. But why kill a car driver?... It's so easy, you will unlock a car with the key, turn on the ignition, and go after taking the bomb. Why do this in Kayseri, when you can do it in Ankara? Is it in order to show that they are carrying bombs behind and guns on our belts; or what?"

(AS/PE)