Date published: 10 December 2025 12:42
 ~ Modified On: 10 December 2025 12:55
1 min Read

TV anchor Mehmet Akif Ersoy detained in drug probe

Ersoy's detention comes days after similar incidents involving other TV anchors.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Mehmet Akif Ersoy, a well-known TV journalist and the editor-in-chief of Habertürk TV, was taken into custody late yesterday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The detention was carried out in an investigation led by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Detention warrants were issued for eight suspects in total, with Ersoy and three others reportedly being taken into custody.

Following the news of the detention, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) removed Ersoy from his position as "Habertürk TV Editor-in-Chief." The TMSF has been in control of the channel's management since its seizure in September as part of a separate investigation.

Habertürk TV is owned by Can Holding, which is currently being investigated on serious financial allegations. These charges include “qualified fraud, tax evasion, and laundering of illicit funds through complex financial activities.” The TMSF took control of the channel and 120 other companies owned by the holding.

Ersoy's detention comes days after a similar incident involving other media figures. Last week, TV anchors Ela Rumeysa Cebeci, Hande Sarıoğlu, and Meltem Acet were taken in by the Gendarmerie on suspicion of "using drugs or stimulants." They provided blood and hair samples at the Forensic Medicine Institute before being released. (AEK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists mehmet akif ersoy
