TÜSİAD executives face up to 5 years in prison

Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) President Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council Chairman Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras appeared before a judge on charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information" and "attempting to influence a fair trial" due to their speeches at the general assembly on February 13.

At the hearing held at Istanbul's 28th Penal Court of First Instance, the prosecutor sought prison sentences ranging from 1 year and 10 months to 5 years and 6 months for both executives.

Leaders of Turkey's largest business group detained after sharp criticism of government

Defense: "The opinion is intangible and lacks legal basis"

Defense lawyer Naim Karakaya stated that the prosecutor's opinion merely repeated the indictment, arguing, "There is no concrete evidence; the speeches have been taken out of context." He requested additional time for the defense and the lifting of the travel ban.

Aras: "I exercised my freedom of expression"

Ömer Arif Aras, who made the first defense in the hearing, stated that he has been a law-abiding individual throughout his life and expressed his disappointment to be in front of the court.

Aras stressed that his speech should be evaluated within the scope of freedom of expression:

"The economy is shaped by law and governed by politics. I discussed the economic impacts of various events, from earthquakes to mining accidents. My aim was to debate the economic climate through these incidents."

"I neither commented nor shared information"

Aras clarified that he referenced events like the Bolu Kartalkaya fire, the February 6 earthquakes, and the Soma mining disaster in his speech but used them only as examples.

"I provided no information or named anyone. I shared opinions on widely known events. I do not believe this speech contains any criminal elements."

Aras also noted that foreign investors' perceptions of legal processes and freedom of expression in Turkey influence economic decisions, reiterating that his speech was not intended to affect any judicial proceedings.

"Lift the travel ban; I seek acquittal"

Aras stated that the speech published on TÜSİAD's website was not released on his initiative and that TÜSİAD should be questioned about it. He also requested the lifting of his travel ban, citing health reasons and his professional duties at QNB Finansbank and QNB Sigorta.

The court ruled to lift the travel restrictions on Turan and Aras and granted their request to be exempt from attending future hearings. The next hearing is scheduled for September 23.

What happened? An investigation was launched ex officio against TÜSİAD President Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council (YİK) Chairman Ömer Aras over their speeches at the association’s general assembly meeting on February 13. They were accused of "attempting to influence a fair trial" and "publicly disseminating information contrary to the truth." Aras and Turan were taken from their homes under police escort to give statements. After being referred to the Criminal Judgeship of Peace, both were issued travel bans. Subsequently, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office indicted them on charges of "repeatedly disseminating misleading information publicly."

(EMK/DT)