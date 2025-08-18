Turtle with cracked shell released back into wild after repair by woodcarver

A wounded turtle found in Muğla, southwestern Turkey, was treated and released back into the wild after a local craftsman repaired its damaged shell using natural resin.

Gökçen Gökmen Bayram, head of the environmental group Doğa Dostu Association, discovered the injured turtle on a road in Fethiye’s Nif neighborhood, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting.

The turtle’s cracked shell was restored by woodcarver Kadir Güven, who used natural epoxy resin typically applied in wooden furniture coverings.

After receiving veterinary care and being kept under observation for several days, the turtle was returned to its natural habitat.

Bayram said they acted on the advice of a veterinarian, saying, “The veterinarian told us that we could release it back into the wild, so we did so where we had found it.

“Our only purpose was to help an injured animal. Every creature in nature, from the smallest insect to predators, has a role. This balance must be protected by everyone." (TY/VK)