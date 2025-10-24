TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 24 October 2025 16:53
 ~ Modified On: 24 October 2025 17:01
2 min Read

TurkStat reveals brain drain statistics for 2024

Graduates of information and communication technologies led brain drain with a rate of 6.7%, followed by engineering, manufacturing and construction at 4.4%

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
TurkStat reveals brain drain statistics for 2024
Image generated through AI prompts

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has released the 2024 edition of its "Higher Education Brain Drain Statistics" bulletin, showing the rate of brain drain among university graduates remained unchanged at 2% compared to the previous year.

The data revealed that the brain drain rate stood at 1.6% among women and 2.4% among men.

Among state university graduates, the brain drain rate held steady at 1.7%, while it slightly declined from 4.5% to 4.3% for graduates of foundation universities. Within the latter group, those who studied on full scholarships had the highest brain drain rate at 8.3%.

By field of study, graduates of information and communication technologies led with a brain drain rate of 6.7%, followed by engineering, manufacturing and construction at 4.4%, and natural sciences, mathematics and statistics at 2.7%.

At the program level, the highest rates were recorded in molecular biology and genetics (15%), business engineering (10.8%), electronics engineering (9.6%), mathematics engineering (9.5%), and bioengineering (9.4%).

The top three destination countries for graduates were the US (19.6%), Germany (19.4%), and the UK (11.3%).

Among those moving to the US, most came from electrical and electronics engineering programs, while computer engineering graduates favored Germany and the UK.

When sorted by language of instruction, French-speaking graduates had the highest brain drain rate at 9.9%, followed by English, German, and Russian instruction. (NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
brain drain
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top