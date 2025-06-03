TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
Date published: 3 June 2025 18:00
 ~ Modified On: 3 June 2025 18:09
2 min Read

TURKSTAT and ENAG inflation figures show twofold discrepancy

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), inflation in May stood at 1.53% monthly and 35.41% annually. Food prices rose by 32.87% year-on-year, while housing expenses jumped by 67.43%. In contrast, the Inflation Research Group (ENAG) reported an annual inflation rate of 71.23%.

BIA News Desk

TURKSTAT data shows that consumer prices have increased by 15.09% since the beginning of the year, with a 12-month average inflation rate of 45.80%.

Food prices saw a 32.87% annual increase

Among the top three spending categories, food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 32.87% annually, transportation by 24.59%, and housing by 67.43%. These categories contributed 8.25, 4.07, and 9.34 percentage points respectively to the annual inflation rate.

Food prices dropped on a monthly basis

On a monthly scale, food and non-alcoholic beverages fell by 0.71%, while transportation increased by 2.66% and housing by 2.99%. Their respective contributions to the monthly inflation rate were -0.18, 0.40, and 0.48 percentage points. The drop in food prices are likely to be a result of the arrival of the summer months.

Ongoing legal violation over price list transparency

TURKSTAT has not released the itemized price list it last published on Apr 4, 2022, despite a court ruling requiring it to do so. The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK) had filed a lawsuit, and the Ankara 6th Administrative Court ruled on Mar 31, 2023, that the data was essential for the union’s mandate. TURKSTAT lost on appeal but still has not disclosed the list in any inflation report for over three years.

Instead, TURKSTAT publishes statistics based on broader spending categories. According to its latest data, prices rose in 111 out of 143 main items in the index, dropped in 28, and remained unchanged in 4.

ENAG reports annual inflation at 71%

Meanwhile, ENAG, an independent group of academics and economists, released its Electronic Consumer Price Index for May. ENAG reported monthly inflation at 3.66% and annual inflation at 71.23%, nearly double TURKSTAT’s figures.

20 May 2025

(HA/DT)

Origin
Istanbul
inflation Turkstat
Back to Top