ECONOMY
Date published: 20 May 2025 16:50
 ~ Modified On: 20 May 2025 17:01
1 min Read

Turkish Statistical Institute: Financial outlook fails to improve, economic confidence declines

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), the Consumer Confidence Index remained below the threshold level of 100 points in May, with expectations for the general economic situation continuing to deteriorate.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkish Statistical Institute: Financial outlook fails to improve, economic confidence declines
Photo: AA

The Consumer Confidence Index, prepared jointly by the TURKSTAT and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (TCMB), showed limited improvement in May 2025 compared to the previous month.

The overall index rose to 84.8 in May from 83.9 in April. However, expectations about the general economic situation continued to worsen.

A closer look at the sub-components of the index reveals the following trends:

  • The current household financial situation index remained unchanged at 69.1 in May, showing no movement from April's level.
  • Household financial expectations for the next 12 months increased by 1.2%, rising from 84.3 in April to 85.3 in May.
  • General economic outlook for the next 12 months declined by 0.7%, falling from 82.8 in April to 82.2 in May.
  • Durable goods purchasing intention index saw a 3.3% increase, climbing from 99.3 in April to 102.5 in May.
TURKSTAT: The consumer confidence index can take values in the range of 0-200. A consumer confidence index greater than 100 indicates an optimistic consumer confidence, while a consumer confidence index less than 100 indicates a pessimistic consumer confidence.

(AB/DT)

