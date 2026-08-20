Turkish military personnel were not at Syrian airbase 'during or before' Israeli strike

The National Defense Ministry said no Turkish military delegation was present at Syria’s Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase before or during an Israeli strike on Aug 18.

Israeli warplanes targeted the airbase, about 70 kilometers from the Turkish border in the eastern countryside of Idlib, with several strikes.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk criticized Israel for targeting the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty during a weekly press briefing:

“Israel continues its attacks and military activities in southern Lebanon despite the framework agreement that was signed, while its latest attacks on Syria target that country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and unity.

“We must absolutely not allow the perception to take hold that Israel’s military interventions against neighboring countries are normal and acceptable. Our priority is to prevent our region from being dragged into further conflict and instability and to establish lasting peace and security.”

What does Israel's Abu al-Duhur attack mean?

Following the briefing, the ministry responded to questions about the Abu al-Duhur strike, clarifying that no Turkish military personnel was present.

“We state that no Turkish military delegation was present at the Abu al-Duhur airbase before or during Israel’s attack. For the peace and stability of both Syria and the region, it is essential that Israel end such reckless attacks and comply with the requirements of international law.”

The ministry added that Turkey would continue supporting Syria’s efforts to develop its infrastructure and military capacity under the principle of “one army.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the strike was carried out to prevent what he described as the threat posed by Turkey’s military expansion in Syria.

The strikes Syrian state television, citing a military source, reported that the runway and warehouses at Abu al-Duhur were hit in eight airstrikes. Local and military sources reported no casualties, but said the facility sustained material damage. London-based Arabic-language outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported, citing sources on the ground, that a Turkish military delegation had visited Abu al-Duhur the day before the strike. According to the report, the delegation inspected initial work aimed at bringing the runway back into service. The outlet’s sources said the work was still at an early stage and that some communications equipment was at the base. They also claimed that a Bayraktar reconnaissance drone had flown in the area. An Israeli reconnaissance aircraft reportedly flew around the base after the delegation left, with the strike taking place several hours later. The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights made a similar claim.

(VC/VK)