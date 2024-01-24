Turkish Medical Association: 'COVID-19 was an example of the X disease'

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) Pandemic Working Group made a statement regarding the X disease, which World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus recently stated was 20 times more deadly than COVID-19.

"X disease is not a real illness," says TTB in their statement, indicating that the disease is "hypothetical," and states the following:

"The X disease mentioned by the World Health Organization as a reference to currently unknown infectious diseases that could lead to a pandemic if it spreads to an outbreak or multiple continents is hypothetical.

"X disease is not a disease that can also show symptoms because such a disease has not yet been identified.

"COVID-19 was an example of the X disease when it caused an outbreak at the end of 2019. Due to our lack of sufficient preparedness to defend against it, COVID-19 rapidly spread and caused a deadly pandemic resulting in the deaths of millions worldwide."

"The concept of X disease describes a threat"

The concept of X disease describes a very real and increasingly growing threat to human health, posing a threat that the world needs to better prepare for. The latest emerging X disease was caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, leading to COVID-19.

No one can predict where and when the next X disease will emerge. However, what is certain is that there is a future X disease, and at some point, it will begin to spread from animals to humans, causing a pandemic.

Recent history shows us that pathogen pandemics that can cause serious illnesses and death in humans are becoming more frequent. In the 21st century alone, we have witnessed outbreaks of SARS-CoV-1, MERS, SARS, Ebola, Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Zika, and many other new and re-emerging viral diseases.

"The risk is increasing"

"The research published in 2022 revealed that the probability of a pandemic having an impact similar to COVID-19 in any given year is approximately 1 in 50. Unfortunately, the risk is increasing, and environmental changes contribute significantly to this growing risk. New diseases are constantly emerging worldwide, often making the transition from animals to humans, such as bats.

"Scientists believe that the next X disease is likely to originate from a new virus belonging to one of approximately 25 virus families that have already demonstrated the ability to cause illness in humans. While the next pandemic threat may emerge as a new X disease, there is also a risk of known pathogens mutating and/or re-emerging, spreading to international disease outbreaks or pandemics, as seen with the Chikungunya virus.

"The inability to accurately predict the characteristics or timing of X disease does not mean we cannot plan for it. Stakeholders such as governments, scientists, and labor and professional organizations should come together to prepare for future outbreaks."

Minister Koca: "Hypothetical disease"

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca made a statement on social media regarding the issue, saying, "Hypothetical disease. X disease, as named by the WHO. It has no real-life equivalent. It is mentioned theoretically in preparations to avoid being unprepared in case of a future outbreak. You can relax. And protect yourself from the common cold."

WHO: "Could lead to an emergency" Last week, WHO's Ghebreyesus spoke at a meeting titled "Preparedness for X Disease" during the World Economic Forum. Ghebreyesus mentioned that the term X disease is used for "an unknown, hypothetical pathogen that could lead to a global emergency." In his speech, the WHO Director stated, "We should not be caught unprepared for some things, and we can prepare for some unknowns." On the WHO's website, it is stated, "X Disease represents a serious international pandemic caused by an unknown pathogen that may or may not cause illness in humans."

(RT/PE)