Turkish Medical Association condemns targeting of health groups in anti-LGBTI+ operations

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has condemned restrictions imposed on the social media accounts of medical and health organizations as part of anti-LGBTI+ operations that began on Sep 12.

The blocked accounts include those of the Sexual Education, Treatment and Research Association (CETAD), which provides support to people living with HIV, and the Psychiatric Association of Turkey (TPD). While the account of the TPD is still accessible on X, CETAD's account has been witheld on the platform.

Authorities have blocked more than 400 websites and social media accounts, including those belonging to LGBTI+ rights groups and activists. More than 100 people, including rights defenders, were detained in raids across 15 cities on Sep 13, with most later remanded in custody.

"Obscenity" law is at the center of the accusations against rights groups as part of the operations dubbed as My Family Is Safe."

How Turkey’s vague obscenity law is becoming a tool to criminalize LGBTI+ visibility

The TTB said restrictions on organizations working on HIV could affect access to testing, treatment, counseling and reliable health information:

"The situation is particularly serious with regards to HIV. Stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV are among the most significant social barriers to HIV prevention, testing, early diagnosis, starting treatment, and continuing treatment.

"For this reason, civil society organizations working in the field of HIV do more than just advocate for rights; they provide accurate, up-to-date, and scientifically sound information to hard-to-reach segments of society, refer people to free HIV testing and counseling services, facilitate safe access to the healthcare system, and provide support in the face of discrimination and human rights violations.

The association asserted that the restrictions conflicted with the Health Ministry's Turkey HIV/AIDS control program for 2025-2030, which includes equal access to diagnosis, treatment, care and support, reducing stigma and discrimination, and reaching marginalized groups among its goals.

"We know that public health is only possible through science, rights, democracy, an environment of trust, combating stigma and community participation," said the TTB statement.

It called for an end to pressure and access restrictions targeting LGBTI+ rights groups and organizations working on HIV.

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Public access to scientific knowledge

The Psychiatric Association of Turkey also condemned the access restrictions in a Sep 18 statement, asserting that such practices hinder public access to scientific knowledge:

"Our work on sexuality and sexual issues includes sexuality education, informing the public about sexuality, the scientific diagnosis and treatment of sexual dysfunction, and the protection of the mental health of individuals with different sexual orientations—just as it is for all citizens.

"It is a well-established fact in modern medical science that sexual orientation is not a disease, and it is understood that it is not a condition that can be “changed” or “cured” through methods such as education, persuasion, or encouragement.

"Such restrictions not only limit the ability of professional organizations but also that of physicians to share scientific knowledge and convey accurate health information to the public; by causing individuals to hesitate in accessing health services, they pose a risk to public health.

"Indeed, during the same period, associations advocating for the rights and access to healthcare of people living with HIV have also been similarly targeted.

(VK)