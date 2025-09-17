Turkish Medical Association calls for probe into Israeli doctors' alleged involvement in torture of Gazans

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has called for an international investigation into allegations that Israeli doctors were involved in the torture of Palestinians in Gaza.

In an open letter, the association appealed to the Israeli Medical Association (IMA), as well as to the World Medical Association and relevant United Nations bodies.

The letter highlighted reports from the UN and independent organizations, stating that medical facilities, doctors, and health workers in Gaza have been deliberately targeted.

“At least 1,500 doctors and health workers have been killed while treating patients," said the statement. "Ninety-four percent of Gaza’s 36 hospitals have been rendered inoperative by direct attacks from the Israeli military.”

The TTB noted that over 350 Palestinian healthcare workers are currently in detention and held under inhumane conditions, citing reports.

“These actions constitute serious violations of the Geneva Conventions and are considered war crimes under international law,” the letter stated. “They also represent grave crimes against humanity and the shared values of humankind.”

The association urged the Israeli Medical Association to publicly call on the Israeli government to:

Immediately halt all attacks on medical personnel and facilities

Respect the principle of medical neutrality

Release all detained healthcare workers unconditionally

Ensure the safe and unhindered operation of medical services

Allow the unrestricted entry and distribution of medical aid and equipment

End the blockade on Gaza to address the UN-defined famine crisis

Comply fully with the Geneva Conventions and humanitarian law

Facilitate access for independent prosecutors and ensure accountability for violations

Warning to IMA

The TTB also called on the IMA to investigate all allegations involving doctors’ participation in torture.

Stressing that defending human life is a core ethical duty of the medical profession, the TTB warned that it would suspend all contact and cooperation with the IMA if these demands are not met.

“We declare to our Israeli colleagues and the global medical community that, unless the professional obligations outlined above are fulfilled, we will cease all communication and collaboration with the Israeli Medical Association and will encourage other national medical bodies to do the same,” the statement said. (NÖ/VK)