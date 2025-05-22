Turkish-Israeli singer targeted online

The Israeli-Turkish singer, known professionally as Linet, has long been targeted over her social media posts and perceived "silence" regarding the Palestine-Israel war. Allegations that she served in the Israeli army, combined with her Jewish heritage, have escalated into explicit threats against her safety. Such social media rhetoric has criminalized her Jewish identity and exposed how deeply antisemitism persists.

One claim alleges that in a post after October 7, 2023, Linet called Hamas "terrorists." At the time, facing accusations of being a "Zionist supporter," she responded: "Having to defend myself amid so much suffering is itself another form of pain."

Earlier this year, a concert of hers in Istanbul was canceled following protests by pro-Palestine demonstrators chanting, "Murderer Linet, get out of Turkey."

A concert due to be held in January 2025 in Ankara had also been canceled. The pro-government Yeni Şafak newspaper framed the events with the headline: "Dual citizen singer Linet served in Israel’s military, called Hamas 'terrorists' after October 7, and ignored Gaza massacres."

A plea to Erdoğan for protection

Following the latest cancellation, Linet made an emotional appeal on May 17, explaining that an old post had been taken out of context: "My words were never aimed at the Palestinian people or meant to dismiss their pain. No nation, no child, no innocent civilian should have to live under the shadow of bombs."

Having lived in Turkey for 35 years, the singer made a direct plea to President Erdoğan: "This is the first time I've genuinely feared for my physical safety. I didn't want to make this video – I felt I had no choice."

Most recently, Yeni Şafak columnist İsmail Kılıçarslan targeted Linet during a May 21 appearance on TVNET: "We know all about you and your business ties to Israel, your Sephardic background, your military service. While children die in Gaza, you can't even bring yourself to say 'I oppose this'?”

Linet had previously addressed the military service rumors in 2021: "When my conscription notice came, I chose Turkey instead. By Israel's standards, I'm a draft dodger."

About Linet Born March 5, 1975 in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Turkish-Israeli singer comes from a musical family. Her mother is Bursa-born Turkish classical musician Leya Bonana (Leyla Özgecan), and her father is Istanbulite Şumuel Menaşi. A Sephardic Jew, Linet grew up in Israel and began her music career performing with her mother. She released her first album in Israel at age 10. In 1993, she entered Israel's Eurovision selection with her song "Ani Ana." She released her first Turkish album in 1995 with Orhan Gencebay's support. The multilingual artist performs in Turkish, Hebrew, Arabic, English, Greek, and Spanish, maintaining a diverse repertoire across languages.

