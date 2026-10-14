Turkish government seizes major pro-opposition TV channel, broadcasts halted after police raid

Police raided the İstanbul headquarters of Halk TV, a major pro-opposition television channel, after a decision by authorities to take over the channel and appoint a trustee. The channel's broadcasts have been suspended.

The takeover is in connection with an investigation into the channel's owner, Cafer Mahiroğlu, on suspicion of bribery, bid rigging and money laundering, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced in a statement after the raid.

Additionally, 11 people were detained in raids on their homes, said the office. Mahiroğlu is reportedly abroad and not among the detained.

Police officers entered the building at around 5.15 am local time, the channel's morning show host Deniz Bayramoğlu said on social media. Officers from organized crime and counterterrorism units searched the building.

Halk TV later confirmed the appointment of trustees and the suspension of its broadcasts through its official social media account.

The trustee panel arrived at Halk TV's headquarters accompanied by police officers.

The channel's editor-in-chief, Suat Toktaş, reportedly met with the head of the panel and requested that live broadcasts continue, "for the public's right to information." The request was rejected.

Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition New (Yeni) Party, condemned the police operation and appointment of trustees, describing the move as an attack on press freedom.

"Raiding a television channel at dawn and appointing trustees is something only dictators would do," he wrote on social media.

Founded in 2004, Halk TV has long been aligned with the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and more recently with the New Party following a split within the CHP. The channel has frequently faced administrative fines imposed by Turkey's media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), over its political commentary. (VK)