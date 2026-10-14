Turkish government seizes control of 10 TV channels in less than two years

Halk TV, one of Turkey's largest pro-opposition television channels, became the latest media outlet to be placed under government-appointed trustees today.

Police raided Halk TV's headquarters in İstanbul at around 5.15 am, taking the channel off the air and preventing employees from entering the building. The seizure took place as part of a financial crimes investigation into the channel's owner.

The broadcaster became the tenth television channel taken under control by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) since Mar 2025.

Before Halk TV, TELE1, another pro-opposition channel, was seized in Oct 2025, after its founder and editor-in-chief, Merdan Yanardağ, was taken into custody as part of a "political espionage" investigation. Yanardağ was placed in pretrial detention on Oct 27, 2025 and remains in prison.

After taking control of the channel, the trustees suspended live news broadcasts. Documentaries replaced news programs, and the publication of new stories on TELE1's website was blocked.

Days later, most TELE1 journalists, including presenters, executives, columnists and other staff members, resigned en masse, citing interference with the channel's editorial policy.

They launched an online news channel called TELE2 Haber in Nov 2025. However, before it could complete its first year, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) required it to obtain licenses for online broadcasting. The channel announced that it could not afford the combined cost of two licenses, totaling more than 2.3 million liras (~46,500 US dollars), and ceased operations in October 2026.

Seized broadcaster TELE1 put up for sale as founder in jail on 'espionage' charges

The takeover tally

The wave of trustee appointments at television broadcasters began with Flash Haber TV in March last year.

Mar 14, 2025 – Flash Haber TV: As part of an illegal betting investigation by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, authorities seized 23 companies, including Flash Haber TV, Pozitifbank and Payfix, owned by Erkan Kork. The TMSF was appointed trustee to oversee their management.

Aug 11, 2025 – Ekotürk TV: An illegal betting investigation targeting electronic money company Papara was extended to Ekotürk TV, an economic news channel in which the company held a stake. Management of the broadcaster was transferred to the TMSF.

Sep 11, 2025 – Six Can Holding channels: An investigation into Can Holding resulted in trustee appointments at 121 companies. Six television channels owned by the group, Habertürk TV, Show TV, Bloomberg HT, HT Spor, Show Türk and Show Max, were also placed under TMSF management.

Oct 24, 2025 – TELE1: Trustees were appointed to the channel following the detention of Merdan Yanardağ in a political espionage investigation. News broadcasts were subsequently suspended.

Oct 14, 2026 – Halk TV: Authorities seized control of Halk TV's management as part of an investigation involving Cafer Mahiroğlu. The channel's live broadcast was interrupted.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

Same person appointed as trustee at five channels One figure has repeatedly emerged in the management of the affected media outlets: İbrahim Paşalı. Paşalı, a former columnist for the pro-government daily Yeni Şafak a TV host, was first appointed trustee of Flash Haber TV. He subsequently took on management roles at Ekotürk TV and media outlets owned by Can Holding. Paşalı also headed the board of trustees appointed to TELE1. Less than a year later, he was appointed trustee of Halk TV.

What happened to broadcasts after trustee appointments?

The impact of the trustee appointments on broadcasting operations has varied across the media outlets.

Habertürk TV, Show TV, Bloomberg HT, HT Spor, Show Türk and Show Max, all owned by Can Holding and have a mainstream editorial line, continued broadcasting after their management was transferred to the TMSF.

Can Holding seized in major financial crimes investigation

At TELE1, however, Paşalı suspended live news broadcasts, overhauled the programming schedule and halted news production on the channel's website after taking control.

Halk TV faced a similar intervention. Its live broadcast was cut off following the police raid, and the board of trustees assumed control of the channel's management.

Media Ownership Monitor (MOM) Turkey

(HA/VK)