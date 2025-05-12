TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 12 May 2025 12:28
 ~ Modified On: 12 May 2025 12:44
3 min Read

Turkish government officials welcome PKK disbanding as 'historic turning point'

The communications director and the justice minister hailed the PKK's decision as a success of the government's push for a "terror-free Turkey."

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Turkish government officials welcome PKK disbanding as 'historic turning point'
Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç (AA/file)

Senior Turkish officials have welcomed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group’s declaration of its disbanding and the end of its armed struggle, describing the development as a major milestone in Turkey’s long-standing fight against "terrorism."

Fahrettin Altun, head of the Presidency’s Communications Directorate, said the announcement was a significant step in the government's ongoing campaign for a “terror-free Turkey” led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Turkey has paid various prices, suffered hardships and, most importantly, martyred its sons and daughters for the sake of the homeland until this stage has been reached at the end of more than 40 years," Altun said in a written statement.

Altun noted that the process is not short-term and would be carried out “with determination and meticulousness,” ensuring transparency and continued public support.

“With this awareness, I wish that our march for a terror-free Turkey will be beneficial for our country and our region,” he said.

'A historic turning point'

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also issued a statement on social media, describing the PKK’s move as “an important turning point in getting rid of the scourge of terrorism.”

Tunç credited Turkey’s progress in the anti-terror campaign to “the honorable struggle waged by thousands of our sons and daughters at the cost of their lives,” as well as the leadership of President Erdoğan and the support of Bahçeli.

“I commemorate with mercy and gratitude all our heroic martyrs and express my endless gratitude to our veterans,” he wrote. “Our country will leave the darkness of terrorism behind... and continue to move forward with determination to the light of brotherhood and stability.”

Full text: PKK’s statement on disbanding decision
Full text: PKK’s statement on disbanding decision
12 May 2025

Background

The PKK announced its disbandment today, following a new peace initiative launched in October by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key ally of President Erdoğan.

After a series of meetings between imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and a delegation from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, Öcalan oın Feb 27 Öcalan called on the group to dissolve.

The PKK held a congress to discuss Öcalan's appeal between May 5-7 and announced the outcome of the congress today.

The four-decade conflict, primarily in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish-populated southeastern regions but also extending to other parts of Turkey, as well as Syria and Iraq, claimed more than 30,000 lives, including military personnel, militants, and civilians. (VK)

Kurdish peace process Kurdish question PKK Yılmaz Tunç fahrettin altun
related news
Turkey rules out Kurdish autonomy after PKK dissolution
12 May 2025
/haber/turkey-rules-out-kurdish-autonomy-after-pkk-dissolution-307367
'No excuse left not to build a democratic Turkey' after PKK lays down arms, says pro-Kurdish leader
12 May 2025
/haber/no-excuse-left-not-to-build-a-democratic-turkey-after-pkk-lays-down-arms-says-pro-kurdish-leader-307353
further coverage of this story
PKK declares disbandment, ending four-decade armed insurgency against Turkey
12 May 2025
/haber/pkk-declares-disbandment-ending-four-decade-armed-insurgency-against-turkey-307330
