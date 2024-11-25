Turkish-Cypriot journalist faces 10 years in jail over article on Turkey's alleged election interference

Turkish-Cypriot journalist Ali Kişmir, president of the Press Labor Union (BASIN-SEN), is set to appear in court tomorrow in Nicosia, facing charges that could result in up to 10 years in prison. Kişmir is accused of "insulting and defaming the honor of the Security Forces" over a 2020 article in which he criticized alleged Turkish interference in Northern Cyprus’s presidential elections.

Kişmir’s trial marks the first time in two decades that a journalist has been tried in a high criminal court in Northern Cyprus.

Ahead of the hearing, professional journalism associations, civil society groups, and political parties issued a joint statement supporting Kişmir. They called defending him a stand for truth and urged prosecutors to drop the charges.

“The criminal trial of a journalist for a critical article exposing interference by the regime is a blatant violation of democratic values,” the statement said. “This prosecution represents an attack on not just one journalist but on freedom of expression, democratic principles, and the public's right to hold authorities accountable.”

The statement added that silencing journalists fosters a climate of fear, emphasizing, “Journalists expressing their opinions is not a crime. This trial is a clear attempt to intimidate the media and undermine democracy.”

Background

Kişmir’s 2020 article, titled "White House," was published on Bugün Kıbrıs shortly before the Northern Cypriot presidential elections. In the article, he alleged that a building in Girne known as "White House," under military control, hosted Turkish officials and Northern Cypriot lawmakers in a meeting to discuss election strategies.

Describing the situation, Kişmir wrote, “Ankara may call the location where some UBP [National Unity Party] lawmakers were summoned for political alignment the ‘White House,’ but the reality is our politics have been reduced to nothing more than a brothel. Ankara does not want Turkish Cypriots to stand on their own feet or to question its presence in the north of the island. It wants perpetual dependency, obedient leadership, and headlines crying for its aid.”

The meeting, which allegedly took place on Aug 14, 2020, was later confirmed by some attendees, including prominent lawmakers. Reports claimed that Turkey’s ambassador to Nicosia, military commanders, and intelligence officials were present.

Former Northern Cypriot President Mustafa Akıncı also alleged that Turkish officials told lawmakers at the meeting, “You are dealing with the Turkish state. Turkey absolutely wants Ersin Tatar as president, not Akıncı. For Turkey, this is a matter of survival. You will work to ensure Tatar's election.” (HA/VK)