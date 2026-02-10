Turkish court blocks access to reports on Epstein documents mentioning İhlas Holding CEO

TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 10.02.2026 16:52 10 February 2026 16:52
 ~  MO: Modified On: 10.02.2026 17:32 10 February 2026 17:32
Read Read:  2 minute

In one of the emails, Ahmet Mücahid Ören wrote to Ghislaine Maxwell, “Thank you so much. And I need to learn more from you to be naughtier.”

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Berk H. Topaktaş

A court has ordered a block on access to news reports regarding Ahmet Mücahid Ören, CEO of İhlas Holding, after his name appeared in documents released by the US Department of Justice related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The ruling, issued by the İstanbul 8th Penal Judgeship of Peace yesterday, cited “protection of national security and public order” as the grounds for the decision.

The court order followed media coverage of documents from the Epstein files, which included a 2004 email exchange between Ören and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate who was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In one of the emails, Ören wrote, “Thank you so much. And I need to learn more from you to be naughtier.”

The message exchange was part of a emails in which Ören appeared to be seeking a professional introduction to British businessperson Richard Branson.

On Feb 1, Ören issued a public statement denying any connection to Epstein. “I have read the articles and comments written since this morning with both amusement and astonishment," he wrote. "Anyone who understands English would clearly see the purpose of that email. I was asking someone I knew from Davos to help introduce me to Richard Branson, the owner of Virgin, for a business matter.

“It is obvious that this has nothing to do with that disgusting man you mentioned. These slanders have failed. That is all there is to it.”

Ören did not clarify what he meant by being "naughtier" despite questions from social media users.

İhlas Holding is a prominent business conglomerate with investments in various sectors. The group owns TGRT Haber broadcaster and Türkiye newspaper, which are known for their pro-government stance.

Report: Ankara prosecutors investigate claims of children trafficked from Turkey to Epstein island
3 February 2026

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Jeffrey Epstein Ahmet Mücahit Ören epstein files
