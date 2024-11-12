Turkish celebrities placed under house arrest in illegal betting investigation

Pop singer Serdar Ortaç and television personality Mehmet Ali Erbil have been placed under house arrest following their detention in connection with an investigation into an illegal betting scheme.

Authorities detained a total of 23 individuals yesterday, 12 of whom have since been arrested. Two others were released on judicial control, but prosecutors are appealing these decisions, seeking the arrest of all four released suspects, including Ortaç and Erbil.

The investigation, led by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, involves several high-profile figures alleged to have appeared in online ads for illegal betting operations. Besides Ortaç and Erbil, suspects include former footballer Batuhan Karadeniz and several social media influencers.

Police reported that five suspects remain abroad, while efforts continue to locate the suspects at large.

Celebrities detained in illegal betting probe

‘I was tricked’

After his release on house arrest, Ortaç spoke briefly to reporters outside the court late yesterday, expressing regret over his involvement and explaining how he was misled. "Gambling has taken my home, my marriage, and my health," Ortaç said, adding, “Now, it’s brought me to court as well.”

Ortaç claimed he had been invited to the island of Malta for a hotel opening, unaware it was linked to an illegal betting promotion. "They invited me for a restaurant opening. They set me up and recorded the video on a cell phone. They even asked me for a score prediction, but I don't even follow sports that way. I am deeply sorry and regretful."

Erbil’s statement

In his testimony, Erbil recounted a similar experience. He stated that he had also been invited to Malta for the hotel opening and later discovered that the event was part of an illegal gambling promotion. According to Erbil, he was given a t-shirt with a betting site’s logo, which he initially refused to wear.

“I found myself at odds with the organizers after being asked to promote gambling, something I have never supported,” Erbil said, adding that he made a public statement soon afterward condemning gambling. He claimed he was misled by an acquaintance who introduced him to the organizers, and that he had not received any financial gain for participating in the video.

Erbil further explained that he had declined repeated offers from one individual to promote betting, despite offers of 20 to 25,000 euros. He denied any involvement in illegal gambling, saying, “If I were involved in promotion, I could have named the companies openly. I have no financial or moral need for such activities.”

Erbil emphasized that he did not consent to the videos being used for promotional purposes, and he denied understanding the t-shirt’s connection to betting. “I filed a complaint back in July and made a public statement to clarify my position,” he added. (VK)