Turkish celebrities detained in illegal betting probe

Well-known television personality Mehmet Ali Erbil and and singer Serdar Ortaç have been detained as part of a sweeping investigation into illegal betting promotion, according to Turkish media reports.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation targeting illegal betting networks and influencers alleged to have promoted illegal betting sites, according to the reports.

Among the 20 suspects identified are high-profile figures in Turkey’s entertainment industry, including social media influencers and celebrities. Batuhan Karadeniz, a former football player in the Süper Lig, is also among the suspects.

The suspects are accused of promoting illegal betting platforms on their social media accounts.

Police conducted coordinated operations at several locations, leading to the detention of 15 individuals. Efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing. (VK)