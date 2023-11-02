TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 November 2023 09:57
 ~ Modified On: 2 November 2023 10:11
2 min Read

Turkish Airlines cancels flights from İstanbul for 3 hours due to an 'IT infrastructure issue'

The company cited "a general IT infrastructure issue" as the reason for the cancellations. Later, an announcement was made, informing all passengers of the canceled flights that they have the option for changes or refunds provided that the transactions are made until November 7.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Turkish Airlines (THY) canceled flights departing from Sabiha Gökçen (SAW) and Istanbul Airports (IST) between 19:00 - 22:00 (Turkish Standard Time) on November 1.

An announcement from TK Help Desk stated, "Our systems are experiencing disruptions due to a general IT infrastructure issue.

Therefore, flights scheduled to depart from Istanbul Airport (IST) and Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) between 19:00 - 22:00 (TSI) on November 1 have been canceled. We appreciate your understanding." 

The lack of information regarding how the losses of passengers whose flights were canceled will be compensated or how they will proceed with their journeys has led to widespread complaints on social media.

After a while, an announcement was made by the General Directorate, stating, "Due to the general malfunctions and interruptions in the information technology infrastructure, all passengers with bookings on flights between November 1 - November 2, 2023 (included) have been granted additional change and refund rights, provided that the transactions are made until November 7, 2023 (included)."

It was announced by THY a while later that the interruptions in the information technology infrastructure have been resolved. (AEK/PE)

