Turkish Airlines cancels flights from İstanbul for 3 hours due to an 'IT infrastructure issue'

Turkish Airlines (THY) canceled flights departing from Sabiha Gökçen (SAW) and Istanbul Airports (IST) between 19:00 - 22:00 (Turkish Standard Time) on November 1.

An announcement from TK Help Desk stated, "Our systems are experiencing disruptions due to a general IT infrastructure issue.

Therefore, flights scheduled to depart from Istanbul Airport (IST) and Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) between 19:00 - 22:00 (TSI) on November 1 have been canceled. We appreciate your understanding."

The lack of information regarding how the losses of passengers whose flights were canceled will be compensated or how they will proceed with their journeys has led to widespread complaints on social media.

Currently at Istanbul International Airport, more than 30 flights under Turkish Airlines have been cancelled abruptly without any notice. pic.twitter.com/gKDw9s6OlH — Elis 🐈‍⬛💗 (@miraclelis) November 1, 2023

After a while, an announcement was made by the General Directorate, stating, "Due to the general malfunctions and interruptions in the information technology infrastructure, all passengers with bookings on flights between November 1 - November 2, 2023 (included) have been granted additional change and refund rights, provided that the transactions are made until November 7, 2023 (included)."

It was announced by THY a while later that the interruptions in the information technology infrastructure have been resolved. (AEK/PE)