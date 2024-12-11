TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
Date published: 11 December 2024 13:29
 ~ Modified On: 11 December 2024 13:33
2 min Read

Turkey’s underemployment reaches highest level in nearly four years

The labor underutilization rate has reached 27.6% in October, up by 1.9 points in a month.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey’s underemployment reaches highest level in nearly four years
People queuing up outside an office of the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR).

Turkey’s unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage points in October from the previous month to 8.8%, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

However, the labor underutilization rate, which includes time-dependent underemployment, potential labor force and unemployment, surged to 27.6%, the highest level since February 2021, when it reached 28% during the coronavirus pandemic. This rate saw a 1.9-point increase in a month.

The number of individuals in this category increased by 1.7 million over the past year, reaching 3.5 million in October. This growth highlights a significant shift toward part-time or insecure employment as many seek more stable, full-time jobs.

According to labor organizations, this trend is a result of policies designed to meet employers’ demands for flexible labor while citizens struggle to cope with economic challenges.

Women and youth

The October data shows a continued rise in unemployment among women and a decline in female workforce participation. Underemployment among women reached 34.6%, marking a significant gap of 14.1 percentage points compared to men.

Unemployment rate stood at 12.3% for women and 6.9% for men, while broad unemployment for men was 22.3%.

Young people aged 15–24 also faced a high unemployment rate of 16.6%. Among this group, unemployment was 12.6% for men and 23.9% for women. According to calculations by the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions Research Center (DİSK-AR), 4.7 million young people are neither in education nor employment (NEET).

Despite the rising number of unemployed individuals, only 13.3% of those without jobs received unemployment benefits, meaning 86.7% were unable to access unemployment insurance.  (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
unemployment
