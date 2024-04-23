Turkey’s new touristic Mesopotamia Express completes inaugural journey

The Mesopotamia Express, a new touristic train service following the famous Eastern Express, has successfully completed its first journey from Ankara to Diyarbakır. This new addition to Turkey's rail offerings aims to provide travelers with an experience through the country's diverse landscapes and history.

Starting from the capital city, the train made stops in Kayseri, Malatya, and Elazığ before reaching its final destination in Diyarbakır. The journey covers a distance of 1,051 kilometers.

The train, which has a capacity of 180 passengers, features nine sleeping cars and one dining car. Each sleeping car accommodates two passengers per room. Room prices are quite on the expensive side, at least for most locals. The price for the Ankara-Diyarbakır route is set at 9,000 Turkish liras (~276 US dollars) for a berth in a sleeping car, while the return trip from Diyarbakır to Ankara is priced at 8,000 liras (~245 dollars).





During the Ankara-Diyarbakır trip, the train will make a three-hour tourism stop in Malatya, while the return journey includes a four-hour stop at Yolçatı and a three-hour stop in Kayseri. These pauses in the journey allow passengers to step off the train and engage with the local culture, cuisine, and crafts.

The introduction of this new train service follows the widespread popularity of the Eastern Express, which travels from Ankara to Kars. (VK)