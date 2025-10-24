Turkey’s new judicial package would criminalize LGBTI+ journalism, press freedom groups warn

Seventeen press and freedom of expression organizations, including the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), the Turkish Journalists’ Union (TGS), and the DİSK Press Workers (Basın-İş) union, have called for the removal of anti-LGBTI+ provisions from the draft of Turkey’s 11th Judicial Reform Package.

The package, expected to be submitted to parliament soon, introduces prison sentences ranging from one to three years for those who "promote or encourage" what are described as “indecent acts.”

The relevant article reads, “Anyone who engages in or publicly encourages, praises, or promotes behavior that contradicts innate biological sex and public morality shall be punished with imprisonment from one to three years.”

Also according to the draft, content featuring LGBTI+ characters or telling their stories could be penalized or removed from broadcast by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

In a joint statement, the organizations argued that the proposed measures would effectively criminalize reporting on LGBTI+ issues.

“If enacted, this legislation would eliminate the right of LGBTI+s to receive and share news,” the statement read. “It would turn coverage of rights violations against LGBTI+ people, trans murders, publications on sexual health, Pride Marches, and other LGBTI+-related stories into criminal offenses under the guise of ‘promotion.’”

The draft includes a provision titled “indecent acts,” which proposes up to three years in prison for praising, encouraging, or promoting any behavior deemed contrary to “biological gender” or “public morality.”

The statement emphasized that the language of the bill is even vaguer and more punitive than Russia’s 2013 “gay propaganda law.”

Increasing pressure on LGBTI+ journalism

The statement also noted that censorship and pressure against LGBTI+ communities and media intensified following the government’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Family.”

It cited the February arrest of Yıldız Tar, editor-in-chief of Kaos GL, a news portal focusing on LGBTI+ rights, and the June ban on access to Kaos GL’s website and social media accounts for allegedly “openly inciting crime.”

“The proposed provision reportedly included in the 11th Judicial Package will escalate rights violations and turn reporting on LGBTI+ issues, which is already difficult, into a punishable offense. Vague terms like ‘contrary to biological gender’ or ‘against public morality’ will open the door to arbitrary interventions against the press and civil society," said the statement.

“This proposal does not only target LGBTI+ individuals. It also places journalists who report on LGBTI+ rights violations under threat of prosecution and seeks to criminalize their work. For these reasons, we, the undersigned press and expression freedom organizations, demand the immediate removal of this provision from the proposed legislation.”

Signatories: Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), Dicle Fırat Journalists’ Association, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), P24 Platform for Independent Journalism, Progressive Journalists Association (ÇGD), International Press Institute (IPI), European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Journalists Union of Turkey (TGS), Observatory of the Balkans, Caucasus and Trans-Europe (OBCT), Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Foreign Media Association, PEN International, PEN Norway, Media and Migration Association (MGD), Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN), DİSK Basın-İş.

(TY/VK)