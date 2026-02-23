Turkey’s Mexico embassy urges vigilance amid cartel violence

Turkey's embassy in Mexico has urged citizens to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety amid a surge in cartel-related violence following the reported killing of a drug cartel leader.

The embassy issued a public advisory on Feb 23, calling on citizens in the states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, and Zacatecas to exercise maximum caution and closely follow instructions from local authorities.

“In light of the current developments, it is important to remain alert, exercise utmost caution for your safety, and follow the warnings and guidance of local authorities,” the statement said.

Citizens were reminded that they can contact the embassy through its emergency hotline at +52 55 7917 7785.

Killing of 'El Mencho'

The advisory came after Mexican federal security forces reportedly killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and one of the country’s most wanted drug lords.

According to national media reports, the military operation took place in the town of Tapalpa, about 130 kilometers south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.