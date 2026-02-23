TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
DP: Date Published: 23.02.2026 11:37 23 February 2026 11:37
 ~  MO: Modified On: 23.02.2026 11:55 23 February 2026 11:55
Read Read:  1 minute

Turkey’s Mexico embassy urges vigilance amid cartel violence

After the killing of a cartel leader in the Jalisco state during a police operation, cartel-linked groups carried out road blockades and arson attacks targeting vehicles and businesses in the region.

BIA News Desk

Turkey's Mexico embassy urges vigilance amid cartel violence
Photos: AA

Turkey's embassy in Mexico has urged citizens to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety amid a surge in cartel-related violence following the reported killing of a drug cartel leader.

The embassy issued a public advisory on Feb 23, calling on citizens in the states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, and Zacatecas to exercise maximum caution and closely follow instructions from local authorities.

“In light of the current developments, it is important to remain alert, exercise utmost caution for your safety, and follow the warnings and guidance of local authorities,” the statement said.

Citizens were reminded that they can contact the embassy through its emergency hotline at +52 55 7917 7785.

Killing of 'El Mencho'

The advisory came after Mexican federal security forces reportedly killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and one of the country’s most wanted drug lords.

According to national media reports, the military operation took place in the town of Tapalpa, about 130 kilometers south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.

Enlarge Image

While officials have yet to release detailed information, they confirmed that El Mencho was killed during the raid.

In apparent retaliation, cartel-linked groups carried out road blockades and arson attacks targeting vehicles and businesses in the region, as well as raiding the airport in Guadalajara.

Footage shared by media and social media users showed vehicles set ablaze and thick smoke rising in multiple cities. Reports from Guanajuato indicated that some businesses had also been torched.

In response, the Jalisco state government suspended public transportation and issued a “red alert,” urging residents to stay indoors due to the deteriorating security situation.

By early morning, many highways and inner-city roads had been shut down due to cartel-related blockades. (VK)

