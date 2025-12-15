Turkey’s media regulator launches investigation into HBO’s ‘Jasmine’ series

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) has launched an investigation into HBO Max’s new original series Jasmine, citing concerns over “immorality” and violations of national values.

In a statement issued by RTÜK, the council said the show allegedly targets “the family structure, which forms the foundation of Turkish society,” and contains elements “that clearly contradict national and moral values, exploit women, and violate public morality.”

“Broadcasting activities must not harm the moral and cultural structure of society,” the statement said, adding that content on digital platforms accessible to children and young people is of “great concern” to the authority.

The statement further said RTÜK "will take all necessary steps against broadcasts that target the institution of the family and damage the social structure."

Jasmine, which premiered on HBO Max on Dec 12, is available exclusively to subscribers of the platform. The Turkish-language drama follows the story of Yasemin, a young woman suffering from a terminal heart condition, portrayed by Asena Keskinci.

In a bid to survive and secure a place on the organ transplant list, Yasemin becomes a sex worker, with her only confidant and stepbrother Tufan, played by Burak Can Aras, arranges her clients.

Tufan’s obsessive love for Yasemin pulls them both into a series of morally ambiguous and illicit situations. As their bond intensifies, they become entangled in a destructive path, marked by blurred ethical lines and irreversible choices.

(HA/VK)