Turkey’s main opposition party seeks intelligence cooperation to prevent 'terrorist' infiltration

Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has clarified his Nov 20 remarks following his meeting with National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın about the party’s request for assistance from the intelligence agency.

Özel told the pro-opposition Halk TV yesterday that his remarks about “receiving support from MİT” were misunderstood, emphasizing that the CHP had sought assistance specifically to safeguard its overseas offices from infiltration by terrorist groups.

“We are receiving a significant number of applications to our overseas offices, and we have sought help from MİT on this matter,” he said, adding that their intention was to prevent possible infiltration attempts from “terrorist organizations,” especially the Gülenists, an Islamic group widely believed to have orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt, which has since transformed into a diaspora community after being purged from Turkey.

Özel pointed to risks in regions such as the US, where the party plans to expand representation across several states, and Germany, where he identified a potential threat from groups affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group.

“Statements made by such individuals abroad could eventually reflect poorly on the party. This poses a significant danger,” he said.

Özel also clarified that the cooperation request only applies to international operations and does not involve MİT in domestic party affairs. “Within Turkey, CHP membership requires approval at the district and provincial levels, so there’s no issue. It’s entirely different abroad. For example, in the U.S., someone might apply to establish a new CHP branch in a state. That’s where we seek MİT’s help to vet the situation.”

Özel initially announced their cooperation with MİT during a broadcast on TV100 yesterday, saying that the CHP had provided MİT with a 15-question list concerning affiliations with PKK, FETÖ, and ISIS. This statement fueled broader discussions about the relationship between opposition parties and state institutions. (VK)