Turkey’s law enforcement probed over 200,000 people over social media posts in 2025

The police and gendarmerie examined more than 600,000 social media accounts in 2025 and initiated legal proceedings into more than 200,000 users, according to annual activity reports cited by the daily BirGün.

The police reviewed 257,481 accounts as part of what authorities call “virtual patrol” activities. Users of 162,298 accounts were identified and reported to judicial authorities.

Police detained 8,471 people as a result of the monitoring. Courts ordered the arrest of 496 suspects and placed 1,360 under judicial supervision, while no further action was taken against 6,615 individuals.

The police report said the accounts were investigated over suspected offenses including "propaganda for terrorist organizations," "selling or promoting drugs," "incitement to hatred and enmity," "violence against women and animals," "insulting the president," "threatening the country’s territorial integrity or public safety," "insulting the Turkish nation and state," and offenses against Atatürk.

The gendarmerie separately reviewed 342,699 social media accounts. They identified 47,936 users and initiated proceedings against them.

Together, the police and gendarmerie examined 600,180 accounts and launched investigations involving 210,234 people during the year.

Online patrols deemed unlawful by top court The monitoring has continued despite a 2020 Constitutional Court ruling that struck down the legal provision authorizing police to conduct such "online patrols." Police were granted the authority in 2017 through an amendment to Law No. 2559 on Police Duties and Powers. The provision allowed police investigating online offenses to obtain internet subscribers’ identity information and conduct online inquiries to determine the competent chief public prosecutor’s office. Police 'Virtual Patrol' Teams 'Unlawfully' Investigate 30 Thousand People a Day After the amendment was challenged on constitutional grounds, the top court annulled it. The court found that the provision did not meet the requirements of a democratic social order and noted that personal data are protected under the Constitution. It also noted that police could investigate an identified person only on the instructions of a prosecutor.

(VK)