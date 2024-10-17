TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
Date published: 17 October 2024 18:12
 ~ Modified On: 17 October 2024 18:15
1 min Read

Turkey’s interest rate surpasses inflation for the first time in three years

The Central Bank kept the policy rate unchanged at 50% while the official inflation rate dropped below this rate for the first time in 14 months.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey’s interest rate surpasses inflation for the first time in three years
AA/file

For the first time since September 2021, Turkey’s interest rate has exceeded its official inflation rate.

The Central Bank announced today that it would keep the policy interest rate steady at 50%, keeping the rate unchanged since March.

The annual inflation was recorded at 49.38% in September, which means that policy interest rate surpassed the country's official inflation rate. This marked the inflation rate’s drop below 50% for the first time in 14 months.

However, alternative calculations from the Inflation Research Group (ENAG) suggest a different picture, with the group estimating that inflation reached 88.63% in September. The İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), which tracks inflation in the metropolis, reported an inflation rate of 59.18%. (VK)

interest rate inflation rate
Turkey’s inflation exceeds expectations in September
3 October 2024
Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate constant, acknowledges inflation will rise in July
23 July 2024
