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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 05.10.2026 12:15 5 October 2026 12:15
 ~  MO: Modified On: 05.10.2026 12:23 5 October 2026 12:23
Read Read:  3 minute

Turkey’s annual inflation at 29.73% in September as fuel prices spike

The annual increase in food prices remains over 29.50% while education prices rose sharply as the school year began.

BIA News Desk

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Turkey’s annual inflation at 29.73% in September as fuel prices spike
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Turkey’s annual consumer inflation slowed to 29.73% in September, down from 31.51% in August, while monthly prices rose 1.84%, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Consumer prices increased 24.32% in the first nine months of 2026. Inflation based on the 12-month average stood at 31.49%, a rate that also determines the ceiling for rent increases.

Highest montly increaese in education

Education recorded the sharpest monthly increase among major spending categories, with prices rising 14.19%. Clothing and footwear followed at 3.98%, insurance and financial services at 3.40%, transportation at 2.79% and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 2.71%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the only major category to record a monthly decline, with prices falling 0.20%.

Within education, higher education prices rose 25.79% in one month. Accommodation services at boarding schools, universities and other educational institutions increased 19.99%, while school transportation costs rose 16.04%.

Prices increased 7.88% in secondary education, 7.43% in primary education and 5.73% in preschool education.

Sharp increase in fuel prices

Fuel prices also rose sharply in September. Diesel increased 12.93% from the previous month and gasoline rose 11.55%. On an annual basis, diesel prices were up 67.23% and gasoline prices 47.86%.

TurkStat also reported monthly increases of 23.31% for fresh dates, figs and tropical fruits, 12.23% for margarine and 10.30% for audiovisual content subscriptions and online streaming services.

Education also recorded the highest annual inflation among major spending categories at 48.62%. It was followed by health at 43.26%, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 39.99%, and transportation at 35.10%.

Annual food inflation over 29.50%

Annual inflation was 27.62% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 29.53% for restaurants and accommodation services and 31.60% for alcoholic beverages and tobacco. Clothing and footwear recorded the lowest annual increase at 13.22%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages made the largest contribution to annual inflation, adding 6.73 percentage points. Transportation contributed about 5.96 points, housing and utilities 4.84 points, and restaurants and accommodation services 3.21 points.

Some food items posted sharp monthly declines. Fresh citrus fruit prices fell 24.41%, while a category including onions, garlic, carrots, mushrooms and olives dropped 17.62%. Other fresh fruit fell 13.12%, tuber vegetables 11.78% and fresh fish 8.89%.

Turkey ranks fourth globally in food inflation
Turkey ranks fourth globally in food inflation
15 May 2026

Alternative measurements

Other inflation gauges showed different results. Data released by the İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) on Oct 2 showed retail prices in the city rising 2.11% monthly and wholesale prices 1.96%. Compared with a year earlier, retail prices increased 33.55% and wholesale prices 25.90%.

The Inflation Research Group (ENAG), formed by academics and researchers, measured monthly consumer inflation at 2.10% and annual inflation at 46.61%.

Web TÜFE, an open-source research project that aims to measure Turkey’s consumer inflation using an independent and transparent methodology, recorded a 2.29% monthly increase in September. Its annual rate declined to 31.95%. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
inflation inflation rate
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