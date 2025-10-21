TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
Date published: 21 October 2025 14:06
 ~ Modified On: 21 October 2025 14:58
3 min Read

Turkey’s annexation of Northern Cyprus ‘inevitable,’ says Bahçeli

"Steering toward federation means wasting Turkish Cypriots in the gears of assimilation," the nationalist leader asserted.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey's annexation of Northern Cyprus 'inevitable,' says Bahçeli
AA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has renewed his call for Northern Cyprus to become part of Turkey, following the Oct 19 presidential election in Northern Cyprus.

Speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting today, Bahçeli said, “The Northern Cyprus Parliament must convene urgently, declare the election results and the return to a federation unacceptable, and decide to join the Republic of Turkey.”

He added that Northern Cyprus becoming Turkey’s 82nd province “is now a matter of life and death.”

'Turkey’s election interference in Northern Cyprus eased after Erdoğan-Trump meeting'
NORTHERN CYPRUS ELECTIONS
'Turkey’s election interference in Northern Cyprus eased after Erdoğan-Trump meeting'
20 October 2025

Bahçeli’s remarks came after the victory of Tufan Erhürman, a politician who supports a federal solution based on a two-state, two-community model in line with long-standing United Nations parameters. Erhürman won by a wide margin, defeating incumbent President Ersin Tatar, who had backed a two-state model in alignment with Ankara’s stance.

Bahçeli had issued a similar statement shortly after the election. However, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other government officials took a different tone, congratulating Erhürman on his win. Erhürman also dismissed the claims that he is Anti-Turkey, saying that Nonrthern Cyprus would not take any foreign policy step without consulting Ankara.

'No cracks' in ruling alliance

Addressing speculation about divisions within the ruling alliance over Cyprus policy, Bahçeli said, “Until Turkey reaches the peaceful, secure, and prosperous days it deserves, any talk of cracks, splits, or chaos is baseless and unfounded."

However, he said the election results shouldn't be misread. “It is my hope that everyone will come to their senses, properly interpret the elections in Cyprus, and understand how a path toward federalism, lined with political landmines, might impact our country.

“Those who reject a two-state solution in Cyprus and signal support for federation risk reigniting the painful events of the past. Steering toward federation means wasting Turkish Cypriots in the gears of assimilation.”

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey. Its foundation followed a series of events triggered by a 1974 coup in Cyprus that aimed to unite the island with Greece, known as enosis. In response, Turkey launched a military operation invoking its guarantor rights.

Following Turkey's operation, a transitional administration, the Turkish Federated State of Cyprus, was established in 1975. In 1983, it declared independence under the name Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkey has kept its military presence on the island since the 1974 operation. (VK)

Northern Cyprus Devlet Bahçeli Northern Cyprus Elections
Erdoğan congratulates Northern Cypriot president-elect while his ally calls for rejection of election
19 October 2025
19 October 2025
Pro-federation candidate wins Northern Cyprus elections in landslide
19 October 2025
19 October 2025
Erdoğan congratulates Northern Cypriot president-elect while his ally calls for rejection of election
19 October 2025
Pro-federation candidate wins Northern Cyprus elections in landslide
19 October 2025
