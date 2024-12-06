Turkey urges Syrian government to reconcile with opposition

Following a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey's National Security Council (NSC) has called on the Syrian government to engage in dialogue with the opposition.

A NSC statement after the meeting late yesterday said the recent developments in the country “showed once again that the regime should reconcile with its own people and the legitimate opposition” and that Turkey is ready to contribute to such a process.

Turkey would not allow “any terrorist organizations to exploit the current instability in the region,” the statement added.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan also spoke with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres about the situation in Syria. He expressed Turkey's hopes for a new phase in the Syrian conflict, one characterized by calm and stability.

In the conversation, Erdoğan reiterated the urgent need for the Syrian government to engage in a comprehensive political solution with its people. He highlighted Turkey's continued efforts to reduce tensions, protect civilians, and facilitate the political process in Syria. “Turkey will continue to work towards lowering the tension, protecting civilians, and advancing the political process,” Erdoğan stated.

These developments come after a week of significant territorial shifts in Syria, where opposition groups, some supported by Turkey, have gained control of large areas, including Syria's second-largest city, Aleppo, and the city of Hama. Turkish-backed forces also seized the town of Tel Rıfat in Aleppo's countryside from Kurdish groups.

