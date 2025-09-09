Turkey to require airlines to provide free drinking water on all flights

Turkey will require all airlines operating in the country to provide passengers with free drinking water during flights, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

Airlines have been instructed to implement the new policy, which will apply to all domestic and international routes regardless of flight duration, Uraloğlu said on Sep 7 in a written statement.

“As part of the directive we issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, all passenger airlines must provide each passenger with at least 200 milliliters of drinking water free of charge during flights,” Uraloğlu said.

He noted that some airlines currently do not offer water on board or sell it in foreign currency, prompting public complaints and calls for regulation.

Health reasons

“Especially during the summer, long delays or insufficient cabin ventilation can lead to dehydration, which in turn may cause headaches, loss of concentration, or even medical emergencies,” Uraloğlu said. “With this policy, we aim to reduce health risks and improve passenger satisfaction.”

“Offering passengers free drinking water will not only improve customer satisfaction but also enhance the global reputation of our carriers,” he added.

While Turkish Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, already provides complimentary water on its flights, other airlines charge significant amounts.

According to prices compiled by aviation journalist Tolga Özbek, AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, water costs 40 liras on domestic flights and 3 euros on international flights. Pegasus, a low-cost carrier, charges 50 liras domestically and 3 euros internationally. SunExpress sells water for 70 liras by card and 80 liras in cash on domestic flights, and for up to 3.5 euros on international flights (1 Euro = 48.5 Turkish liras).