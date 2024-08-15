Turkey to face above-average temperatures throughout August due to African heatwave

Turkey is expected to see temperatures above seasonal norms throughout August, according to a weather forecast expert from the General Directorate of Meteorology.

Murat Acar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that temperatures in the western and southern regions of the country will be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius higher than usual for this time of year. However, central regions might experience cooler nights as temperatures drop below seasonal averages midweek.

The northeastern parts of Turkey will experience some cooling due to a cold air mass moving in from Russia, with temperatures in eastern Central Anatolia and Eastern Anatolia potentially dipping below normal levels.

Heatwave from Africa

Despite these regional variations, the general trend across Turkey in August will be warmer than usual. Acar highlighted the influence of the Azores high-pressure system, which will bring hot air from Africa into Turkey's southwestern regions.

No significant rainfall is expected across the country this week, with Acar noting that August is shaping up to be a dry month. "We anticipate that next week will also be dry," he said.

In specific forecasts, Acar mentioned that Ankara's temperatures could reach up to 35 degrees Celsius, with no rain expected. In Istanbul, northeasterly winds will be present for the next three days but are not expected to escalate into storms. Istanbul will also experience temperatures 2 to 4 degrees above normal, and while no rain is expected, the perceived temperature might be higher due to humidity. (AS/VK)