Turkey-Syria university to be established in Damascus or Aleppo

Speaking at the inauguration of Ege University Faculty of Medicine Central Operating Rooms Building, Erol Özvar said that he and some university rectors had visited Syria last week. "We want to implement this project as soon as possible," he stated.

Özvar explained that during the visit, they met with Syria’s Minister of Higher Education and various university administrators. He added that the protocol also includes arrangements to facilitate the educational reintegration of Syrian students returning from Turkey.

According to Anadolu Agency’s report, Özvar said:

"We carried out a highly productive visit to Syria to share the expertise of Turkish higher education for the benefit of brotherly countries. We signed a comprehensive protocol to establish a Turkey-Syria University in Damascus or Aleppo. We aim to implement this project as soon as possible."

"Turkey is an exemplary country in healthcare"

In his speech at the ceremony, Özvar emphasized that Turkey’s higher education and scientific infrastructure have become one of the strongest examples in Europe. Considering demographic trends, he noted that the demand for doctors and healthcare professionals will increase in the coming years.

"An aging population and rising healthcare needs are increasing the demand for physicians. Turkey not only serves its own citizens but also makes significant contributions to the international healthcare sector."

New operating rooms opened at Ege University

Ege University Rector Prof. Dr. Necdet Budak, speaking at the ceremony, stated that the new operating rooms prioritize medical safety and comfort. Budak noted that the new center has the capacity to perform surgeries on 70 patients simultaneously. Following the opening, a monument commemorating the university’s 70th anniversary was unveiled, and academic promotion certificates were distributed.

"Our 2028 goal: rank in the world’s top 200"

Özvar also highlighted their goal of elevating Turkish universities in global rankings. He stated that YÖK will continue to develop universities in sustainability, scientific publications, social responsibility, and research projects.

"By 2028, we aim to rank at least two of our universities in the top 200, 10 in the top 500, and 50 in the top 1,000. Together with our government, we will take bolder and more determined steps toward this goal."

(EMK/DT)