Turkey sets up Urban Transformation Presidency

The General Directorate of Infrastructure and Urban Transformation Services, which operated under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanism, and Climate Change, has been dissolved and replaced by the Urban Transformation Presidency.

This decision was enacted through a Presidential Decree titled "Amendment of Some Presidential Decrees," published in the Official Gazette.

The Urban Transformation Presidency will oversee urban renewal projects in areas at risk of natural disasters and those with risky structures in land and properties both within and outside these areas. It will also be responsible for preparing the legislation related to the transformation of structures and areas at risk of natural disasters in accordance with the Law on Transformation of Areas at Risk of Natural Disasters.

The central organization of the Presidency will consist of the Urban Transformation General Directorate, Marmara Urban Transformation General Directorate, Real Estate and Resource Development General Directorate, Risky Structures Department Presidency, Urban Planning Department Presidency, Construction and Project Department Presidency, Monitoring and Evaluation Department Presidency, Strategy and Finance Department Presidency, Personnel and Training Department Presidency, Support Services Department Presidency, and the Press and Public Relations Consultancy. (RT/VK)