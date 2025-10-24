Turkey seizes pro-opposition TV network after editor-in-chief's arrest in espionage probe

The authorities appointed a trustee to pro-opposition broadcaster Tele1 TV on the evening of Oct 24, taking the channel off air during its main news bulletin.

Earlier in the day, the network’s editor-in-chief, Merdan Yanardağ, was detained as part of an espionage investigation.

In a written statement on the matter, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office linked the takeover to Yanardağ's detention. It said while Yanardağ's son, Alp Yanardağ, was the legal owner of the channel, Merdan Yanardağ was the "de facto operator" of the channel.

The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), a state body authorized to seize companies in certain legal cases, officially took over the broadcaster.

Around 7.40 pm local time (GMT+3), a delegation arrived at the Tele1 building while the main evening bulletin was on air. The group ordered the broadcast to stop, forcing the channel to switch from live coverage to pre-recorded programming.

Soon after the decision was announced, appointed managers arrived and instructed staff to halt the live transmission. The news bulletin ended early.

TMSF appointed İbrahim Paşalı, a columnist for the pro-government daily Yeni Şafak, as the new manager of Tele1, according to reports in the media. (VK)