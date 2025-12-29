TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
DP: Date Published: 29.12.2025 10:48 29 December 2025 10:48
 ~  MO: Modified On: 29.12.2025 11:35 29 December 2025 11:35
Read Read:  3 minute

Turkey sees sharp decline in fruit production in 2025 after widespread frost

Production of cereals, fruits, and pulses significantly dropped across the country.

BIA News Desk

Turkey sees sharp decline in fruit production in 2025 after widespread frost
An almond tree during the April frost (AA)

Turkey’s fruit production fell by over 30% in 2025 according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), with the drop coming in a year marked by widespread frost in April and prolonged drought conditions.

The country’s overall crop production fell compared to the previous year, according to the TurkStat report. Fruit, beverage, and spice crops saw the steepest decline, with a 30.9% decrease to around 19.6 million tons.

The April frost, which affected large parts of the country and dozens of provinces, is considered a major factor in the damage to agricultural output, especially fruits.

Spring frost still impacts consumers amid unprecedented fruit prices
Spring frost still impacts consumers amid unprecedented fruit prices
29 September 2025

Cereal production dropped by 12.3% to 34.2 million tons. Wheat production fell by 13.7% to 17.9 million tons, barley by 25.9% to 6 million tons, rye by 20.9% to around 203,000 tons, and oats by 26.3% to about 288,000 tons.

Corn was the only cereal to record an increase, rising 4.9% to 8.5 million tons.

Massive freeze devastates crops across Turkey, sparking food inflation concerns
Massive freeze devastates crops across Turkey, sparking food inflation concerns
14 April 2025

Decline in pulse production

Pulses also recorded significant year-on-year declines. Chickpea production dropped by 28.2% to 413,000 tons, dry beans by 11.4% to 247,000 tons, green lentils by 58.1% to 250,000 tons, and red lentils by 38.3% to 410,000 tons.

Among tuber crops, potato output fell by 7.2% to 6.4 million tons. In oilseeds, soybean production dropped 17.4% to about 149,000 tons, and sunflower production decreased by 11.8% to roughly 1.9 million tons. Sugar beet production declined by 2% to 22 million tons.

In the vegetable group, watermelon production rose by 6.7%, dry onion by 9.8%, and hot green pepper by 1.8%. In contrast, tomato output dropped by 7.6%, red pepper for paste by 4.7%, and cucumber by 2%.

Nearly 50% decline in apple, peach production

The sharpest drops were seen in the fruit sector. Apple production decreased by 48.3%, peach by 46.1%, nectarine by 44.1%, cherry by 70.6%, and grape by 27.5%. Pomegranate production declined by 10.2%. Among citrus fruits, mandarin production rose by 5.8%, while orange and lemon production dropped by 17.5% and 34.4% respectively.

Nuts heavily impacted

Hard-shelled fruit crops were also heavily impacted. Hazelnut production fell by 38.5%, walnut by 38.2%, and pistachio by 61.5%. Banana production declined slightly by 1.2%, and olive output dropped by 34.7%. (AEK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
freeze agriculture
related news
Frost disaster in agriculture causes 21 billion TL in damages
29 May 2025
/haber/frost-disaster-in-agriculture-causes-21-billion-tl-in-damages-307890
Agricultural frost severely impacts Turkey's export crops, says MP
25 April 2025
/haber/agricultural-frost-severely-impacts-turkey-s-export-crops-says-mp-306798
