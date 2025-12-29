Turkey sees sharp decline in fruit production in 2025 after widespread frost

Turkey’s fruit production fell by over 30% in 2025 according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), with the drop coming in a year marked by widespread frost in April and prolonged drought conditions.

The country’s overall crop production fell compared to the previous year, according to the TurkStat report. Fruit, beverage, and spice crops saw the steepest decline, with a 30.9% decrease to around 19.6 million tons.

The April frost, which affected large parts of the country and dozens of provinces, is considered a major factor in the damage to agricultural output, especially fruits.

Cereal production dropped by 12.3% to 34.2 million tons. Wheat production fell by 13.7% to 17.9 million tons, barley by 25.9% to 6 million tons, rye by 20.9% to around 203,000 tons, and oats by 26.3% to about 288,000 tons.

Corn was the only cereal to record an increase, rising 4.9% to 8.5 million tons.

Decline in pulse production

Pulses also recorded significant year-on-year declines. Chickpea production dropped by 28.2% to 413,000 tons, dry beans by 11.4% to 247,000 tons, green lentils by 58.1% to 250,000 tons, and red lentils by 38.3% to 410,000 tons.

Among tuber crops, potato output fell by 7.2% to 6.4 million tons. In oilseeds, soybean production dropped 17.4% to about 149,000 tons, and sunflower production decreased by 11.8% to roughly 1.9 million tons. Sugar beet production declined by 2% to 22 million tons.

In the vegetable group, watermelon production rose by 6.7%, dry onion by 9.8%, and hot green pepper by 1.8%. In contrast, tomato output dropped by 7.6%, red pepper for paste by 4.7%, and cucumber by 2%.

Nearly 50% decline in apple, peach production

The sharpest drops were seen in the fruit sector. Apple production decreased by 48.3%, peach by 46.1%, nectarine by 44.1%, cherry by 70.6%, and grape by 27.5%. Pomegranate production declined by 10.2%. Among citrus fruits, mandarin production rose by 5.8%, while orange and lemon production dropped by 17.5% and 34.4% respectively.

Nuts heavily impacted

Hard-shelled fruit crops were also heavily impacted. Hazelnut production fell by 38.5%, walnut by 38.2%, and pistachio by 61.5%. Banana production declined slightly by 1.2%, and olive output dropped by 34.7%. (AEK/VK)