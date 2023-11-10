TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 10 November 2023 12:22
 ~ Modified On: 10 November 2023 12:24
2 min Read

Turkey's unemployment rate maintains single-digit streak for the fifth consecutive month

The broad unemployment rate was over 21 percent, according to TurkStat figures.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

AA

According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) today, the number of unemployed individuals decreased by 46,000 in September, reaching 3,168,000.

The unemployment rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage points, settling at 9.1%. This marks the fifth consecutive month of single-digit unemployment, continuing a trend that has persisted for four months. TurkStat reported the broadly defined unemployment rate as 21.8.

The unemployment rate is estimated at 7.5% for men and 12.3% for women.

The number of employed individuals decreased by 59,000 in September compared to the previous month, totaling 31,686,000. The employment rate also decreased by 0.2 percentage points, reaching 48.3%.

This rate was 65.8% for men and 31.2% for women.

The labor force decreased by 105,000 individuals in September compared to the previous month, totaling 34,854,000. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points, reaching 53.2%.

For men, the participation rate was 71.1%, while for women, it was 35.6%.

The unemployment rate in the young population, aged 15-24, decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 16.7% compared to the previous month. In this age group, the unemployment rate is estimated at 13.8% for men and 22% for women.

The seasonally and calendar-adjusted average actual weekly working hours for those employed and actively working during the reference period increased by 0.8 hours compared to the previous month, reaching 44.2 hours in September. (HA/VK)

