Turkey's parliament unanimously condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

The Grand National Assembly has unanimously approved a motion condemning Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, describing them as a threat to regional peace and stability.

The motion, signed by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, was read aloud during a general session yesterday.

It condemned what it called Israel’s “longstanding unlawful and genocidal policies,” stating that these actions are “closely monitored by Parliament for their global implications.”

Referring to the Israeli strikes on Iran since Jun 13, the motion stated, "Israel's attacks on Iran are escalating tensions in the region and risk widespread war. This attack is a provocative and threatening step against the ongoing process of international cooperation and nuclear negotiations."

Also addressing Israel’s actions in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, the statement said, “It is now evident that the occupying Israeli regime is also responsible for dragging the region into war."

The motion concluded, “As the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, we strongly condemn Israel’s actions, including the genocidal campaign against Gaza and the recent attacks on Iran.

"We call on all international institutions and governments that remain silent in the face of Israel’s aggression to fulfill their responsibilities based on international law and diplomacy.”

Background

The motion followed a large-scale Israeli military operation on Jun 13 that targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and senior military officials. The attacks killed Iran’s Chief of General Staff, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, several top-ranking officers, and nine nuclear scientists, as well as hundreds of civilians.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on Israel, killing dozens. Multiple countries, including Turkey, issued statements condemning Israel’s military escalation. (VK)