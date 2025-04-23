Turkey's opposition defies ban to celebrate Children's Day

Despite a demonstration ban imposed by the governor of Ankara, members of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) held a march in the capital city today to observe National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

The rally began at 5.00 pm local time (GMT+3) outside the old parliament building, which was inaugurated on Apr 23, 1920, a date celebrated as a national holiday.

CHP Chair Özgür Özel addressed a crowd of thousands here, criticizing the ban and emphasizing their determination to proceed with the celebration to march to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the republic, from the old parliament.

“Let it be known: as CHP, and not just as party members, but as those in the capital who uphold Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s legacy, we will not back down, we will not fear, and we will not accept barriers between us and our founder,” Özel said. "We want to show once again the strength of the people and the strength we derive from them to those who wish to stop or obstruct us.” Concluding his speech, Özel urged the crowd to begin the march. “Without harming our police officers, but without heeding the barricade in front of us, we are becoming a flood and flowing to Anıtkabir." The group, including Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and CHP deputies, marched toward Anıtkabir, carrying a banner that read "Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the nation," a quote from Atatürk that is inscribed on the walls of both the old and current parliament buildings.

Özel and CHP members, along with government officials, at Anıtkabir for the official ceremony. (AA) Meanwhile, official ceremonies for Children’s Day were held at both the old and current parliament buildings, as well as at Anıtkabir, with the participation of state officials. As part of tradition, children symbolically assumed official posts for the day. However, the governor’s office had banned the CHP’s event, which was planned outside the scope of the official ceremonies.

Children's Day celebrations from the early years of the republic. (AA) A symbolic national holiday dedicated to children National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, celebrated annually on Apr 23, holds a unique place in Turkey's history. It marks the anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Grand National Assembly in 1920 and is recognized as the world’s first and only national holiday dedicated to children. First declared a national holiday in 1921, the date gained new significance in 1927 when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk dedicated the day to children, highlighting their role as the architects of the future. Since then, it has been celebrated for 96 years as a dual tribute to national sovereignty and childhood.

AA As part of tradition, children symbolically take over official roles for a day, assuming positions such as speaker of parliament, minister, and even president in ceremonial events. Over time, the holiday evolved through several legislative updates. In 1983, it was officially named “National Sovereignty and Children’s Day,” combining both political heritage and the emphasis on youth.