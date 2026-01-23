Turkey's media watchdog fines HBO Max, MUBI over 'immoral' content

Turkey’s media regulator has fined streaming platforms HBO Max and MUBI, citing violations of national and moral values in their programming. It also fined the pro-opposition Szc TV due to criticism of the government.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) imposed an administrative fine of 5% of HBO Max’s advertising revenue and ordered the removal of four episodes of the series Jasmine from the platform’s catalog. The episodes in question—1, 2, 4 and 6—were deemed to contain scenes that “violate national and moral values and public morality.”

Jasmine, which premiered on HBO Max on Dec 12, follows the story of a young woman with a terminal heart condition who becomes a sex worker to secure a place on the organ transplant list. The show portrays her complex relationship with her stepbrother, who also arranges her clients.

According to RTÜK, the series “targets the family structure, which forms the foundation of Turkish society,” and contains content that “exploits women” and “harms the moral and cultural structure of society.”

RTÜK launched an investigation into the series last month and ordered HBO Max to remove it. The platform did not compliy with the request, which apparently led to the fine.

The council warned it would continue to take action against broadcasts “that damage the social structure” and are accessible to children and young people.

Independent streaming platform MUBI was also fined 5% of its ad revenue and ordered to remove the film Passages from its catalog. RTÜK described scenes in the film as “obscene” and “contrary to national and moral values.”

Fine for criticism of ministers

In a separate ruling, pro-opposition broadcaster SZC TV was fined 1 percent after a pundit gave several cabinet ministers a “zero” performance rating during a program. RTÜK said the remarks, including the phrase “sit down, zero,” exceeded the limits of acceptable criticism.

Tuncay Keser, a RTÜK member from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), who opposed the decisions, criticized the ruling. “Freedom of debate and the right to criticize are the foundations of democracy,” he said.

(VK)